Ruth E. Brooks

Nov. 16, 1931 – Jan. 9, 2023

MIDDLETON — Ruth E. “Ruthie” Brooks, age 91, of Middleton, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Nov. 16, 1931, in Two Rivers, Wis., the daughter of Herbert and Ruth (Hessel) Holmes.

Ruth graduated from Middleton High School in 1949. She married Richard L. “Dick” Brooks on Jan. 4, 1952, while he was serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

While raising four children and being a homemaker Ruth also worked outside the home. Employment included: First National Bank, The Navy Department in Washington DC, an insurance office in San Luis Abispo, Calif., and Sears Westowne.

Ruth was a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church for 75+ years. Her lifelong friends and card club meant the world to her. She was an avid Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers fan. She enjoyed many games and Bowl games with her husband, Dick, and family.

“What got me through life was my wonderful circle of dear friends, family, and my husband’s sense of humor.”

In the early years, Ruth loved dancing with her husband and spending time with her dear friends at Dansant Dance Club. She loved reading, skiing, golfing, taking family vacations in Minocqua, going on family outings, traveling, listening to music and going to the movies.

One of the greatest joys of her life were her grandchildren.

Ruth is survived by her three sons, Mike (Norma Halley) Brooks, Marc Brooks and Mitchell (Keith Rudolph) Brooks; daughter, Marybeth (Bob) Call; sister, Barbara (Otto) Puls; and seven grandchildren, Melinda Hellenbrand, Brett Brooks, Brandon (Lydia) and Ashley Brooks, Jake and Brooke Heitland, Bobby Call; and many extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; parents, Herbert and Ruth Holmes; in-laws, Lawrence and Olga (Hoverson) Brooks; brother-in-law, Willard (Jean); and a nephew-in-law, Mark Neumann, while in Vietnam.

In lieu of flowers, the family will determine a memorial at a later date.

Visitation will be held at ST. LUKE’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, with a Memorial Service and luncheon to follow. The burial will be private for immediate family.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761