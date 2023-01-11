 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ruth Brooks

Nov. 16, 1931 – Jan. 9, 2023

MIDDLETON—Ruth Brooks, age 91, of Middleton, passed away on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare.

Visitation will be held at ST. LUKE’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, with a Memorial Service to follow. Join us for a luncheon and fellowship after the service. The burial will be private for immediate family only.

A full obituary will be published on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761

