April 17, 1939 - June 5, 2023

WAUPUN - Ruth Ann Farr, 84, of Waupun, passed away in Waupun on June 5, 2023.

Ruth was born April 17, 1939 the daughter of Frank and Irma Schrauth Tank. Ruth graduated from Waupun High School.

After high school she married Jerry Farr on June 22, 1957 in Waupun and the couple resided in Waupun all their married lives. Ruth loved camping at Flanagan's Pearl Lake Campground in Redgranite.

Private family services will be held.

A special thank you to the staff and hospice team at the Christian Home.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.