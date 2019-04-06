LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. - John F. Russert Jr., 75, of Libertyville, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2019, at his home, after being treated for multiple myeloma for 14 months. He was surrounded by his loving family. John was born on Aug. 24, 1943 in Sheboygan, Wis., the son of the late John Sr. and Gwenyth (Geiselman) Russert.
John received his B.S. degree in business from St. Norbert College, DePere, Wis. Following college, he served as a captain for the U.S. Army Transportation Corps in Germany. After his discharge, John enjoyed a career in various corporate human resource positions, followed by positions in executive outplacement and career management. He was a member of St. Joseph Parish, Libertyville, where he served as president of the Parish Council and was Co-founder of the St. Joseph Employment Ministry.
John was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, beginning during the “Lombardi Era” while he was a college student. He enjoyed fishing with family and friends, especially on Lake Namakagon, Cable, Wis. John loved all aspects of photography, including creating photo books of his family, friends and travel. John was a devoted family man and his love for creating memories and traditions leaves a legacy to his family. John will long be remembered for his integrity, his devotion to his Catholic faith, and his commitment to leading employees in their pursuit of their employment goals.
John is survived by his beloved wife, Kathleen (nee Hubbell) of 50 years on June 14, 2019; his loving children, Mary (Jason) LaHam, Michael (Jan) Russert, Mark (Randi) Russert and Megan (Nathan) Jansen. He was the proud grandfather of Tyler LaHam, Elizabeth, Everett and Ethan Russert, Reeve Russert and Leo and Nolan Jansen; the dearest brother of Julia (John) Helf; and dear brother-in-law and uncle to many. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Mass will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at ST. JOSEPH CHURCH, 121 E. Maple, Libertyville, with private interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, Edgerton, Wis. Visitation will be Friday, April 12, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at MCMURROUGH FUNERAL CHAPEL, 101 Park Place (Route 176, 1 block east of Route 21), Libertyville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to St. Joseph Parish, Libertyville, to St. Norbert College, 100 Grant St., De Pere, WI 54115, or to Northwestern Memorial Foundation, Lake Forest Hospital Oncology, 1000 N. Westmoreland Road, Lake Forest, IL 60045, would be greatly appreciated.
Online guest book may be signed at Libertyvillefuneralhome.com.