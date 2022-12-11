Nov. 1, 1961 – Dec. 6, 2022

MADISON — Russell V. Stavn, age 61, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

He was born November 1, 1961, the son of Victor M. and Beverly A. (Wold) Stavn. Russ was a graduate from Parkview High School, Orfordville, class of 1979. He attended UW Madison and graduated with a degree in Computer Engineering in 1984. Russ was employed as a computer programmer with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. He was a man with a kind and generous heart and a great smile. Russ was always open to learning something new.

Russ is survived by his sister, Kathi (Rod) Moen; nephew, Jacob (Renee) Moen; niece, Bethany (Greg) Marsden; great-nieces: Tenley and Sierra Moen, all of Janesville; and his aunt, Patricia Carroll of Orfordville. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Burial will be in Orfordville Lutheran Cemetery, Monday, December 12, 2022, at 1 p.m. In accordance with his wishes, there will be no funeral service or visitation.

Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill is assisting the family.