Feb. 18, 1933 - Dec. 11, 2022

Russell Tollefson, age 89, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.

He was born on February 18, 1933, in the Town of Vermont a son of Leonard and Elizabeth (Jenni) Tollefson. Russ attended the Bohn School near Tyrol Basin, and then graduated from Verona High School at the age of 17 in 1950. After graduating from high school Russ and his brother Richard and other friends embarked on a three-week odyssey in a model A Ford to California and back. They were able to complete the journey on a budget of about $120. Russ began working for Wisconsin Power and Light, but after two years he returned to his roots as a farmer. Russ would farm until he was in his 70's around the Belleville area, having farms in both the Town of Exeter and Town of Montrose.

While attending a dance in Edward's Park Russ met Annatta West they would later be united in marriage on October 16, 1954, Brooklyn Methodist Church. Russ and Annatta enjoyed bowling, dancing, and socializing at venues like the Casino in Monticello and Flannery's in New Glarus. Russ served on the Belleville School Board for 17 years. He was also a member of the Madison Packer Backers for 24 years and distinguished member of the Borland's Coffee Klatsch "Hot Air Club."

Russ is survived by his children: Kriss (Eldon) Ace, David (Sue Harrison) Tollefson, and Lisa (Wayne Rosenbaum) Hendrickson; grandchildren: Jason Ace, Amber (Scott) Pederson, Tyler Tollefson, Sarah (Ryan) Boley, Olivia Hendrickson, and Haden Hendrickson; great-grandchildren: Anika, Stella, and Nash Pederson, Jack and Rhett Tollefson, and Caiden andMorgan Boley. He is further survived by his sister, LuDawn Kinnunen; sisters-in-law: Marly Tollefson and Margaret West, aunt Sylvia Johnson; cousin, Marilyn Baumann; nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Annatta; brother Richard Tollefson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Marion andFlorence West; brothers-in-law, Donald Kinnunen and Erwin West; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Roberta Wes;, son-in-law, Jerome Hendrickson; and special nephews, Lance and Steve Tollefson.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at the Zwingli United Church of Christ, 1338 County Rd. PB, Belleville, WI, with Rev. Steve Davis officiating. Burial will be in the Swiss Church Cemetery in New Glarus. A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI.

