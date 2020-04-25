Russell, Robert W.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Robert W. Russell, age 86, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Meriter Hospital after a long illness. He was born and raised in Hempstead, N.Y.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Robert attended the Manhattan School of Music, where he received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in composition. He wrote operas, song cycles, piano pieces, and chamber and orchestral works, several of which have been published. His music has been performed at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center in New York, as well as throughout the United States, Europe, and the Far East. Bob was on the faculty of the City University of New York and was with New York Public Radio (WNYC) before joining Wisconsin Public Radio as host and producer in 1977. His programs included “Morning Concert,” “Tonight at 8,” and “Sunday Afternoon Live from the Elvehjem.” He worked at WPR until his retirement in 1995. Bob’s vast knowledge and inimitable style made him a favorite among classical music listeners in Wisconsin.

At the age of 40, Bob had what he described as a profound spiritual awakening. He examined the spiritual with the same keen intensity he devoted to his other interests. He read extensively, searching not for knowledge or answers to questions, but looking for others who saw things as he did. He wrote three books about spiritual life. A favorite piece that inspired Bob musically and spiritually was Bach’s Mass in B minor.