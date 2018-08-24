SUN PRAIRIE / PEORIA, Ariz.—Robert Joseph “Bob” Russell, age 93, of Peoria, Ariz., formerly of Sun Prairie, went to his heavenly home July 26, 2018. Bob was born March 6, 1925, and was raised on the family farm in the Town of Erin, Wis. He graduated from West Division High School, Milwaukee, and following the attack on Pearl Harbor, enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp., just before his 18th birthday. Bob served his country faithfully from Feb. 1943 to Feb. 1946, as a sergeant serving in the Western Carolines Operation in the South Pacific.
Following the war, Bob married Betty Lou Chronis, on Nov. 15, 1947, at Jesu Church in Milwaukee. They eventually settled in Sun Prairie and raised five children. They were members and faithful servants of Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, teaching catechism classes and hosting Bible studies. He would often comment in later years about how his faith sustained him through life’s many trials. They relocated to Arizona in 1977. Betty left his side to join her Lord and Savior in January of 2000.
Bob was independent and hardworking, having several businesses of his own over the years. He spent most of his working life as an electrician both in Wisconsin and later in Arizona. He was gregarious, fun loving and witty, which brought him many treasured friendships over the years. His Irish humor seldom left him at a loss for words, even in the direst of circumstances, he could always make you laugh!
Bob was preceded in death by his two sons, John and Kevin. He is survived by his children, Kerry (Nick) Laper, Mary (Jim) Whitmar, Catherine (Ray Steen) Russell and Ann Russell; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sweetheart of twelve years, Marge Trethewy and her family, who also graced his life with much love and laughter.
Bob leaves a legacy of faith, honor, integrity, commitment, dedication to family, and the lesson, not to ever take yourself or life too seriously. Find a reason to laugh every day and you might just hear his booming laughter joining in.
Memorial services in Arizona are pending. Bob will be laid to rest in Wisconsin. A memorial service will be held at SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, in Sun Prairie, on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at 1:30 p.m.