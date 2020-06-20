Russell, Michael F.

JANESVILLE - Michael F. Russell, age 73, died June 11, 2020, at his home in Janesville, Wis.
The son of Dr. William T. Russell and Alice Corcoran Russell of Sun Prairie, Wis., Mike was born Oct. 13, 1946, in Madison and was the oldest of 11 children. He graduated from Edgewood High School in 1964 and from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, in 1970. He worked at the Plaza Tavern and for Wisconsin Distributors before joining the U.S. Postal Service, where he served as steward and then president of the Madison letter carriers' union. He later became a national grievance advocate for union members. After retiring, he lived in Mazatlan, Mexico, for six years before moving to Janesville in 2015.
Mike is survived by his wife, Pamela (Kessler) Russell, nine siblings, and many nieces and nephews and their children. His son, Paul, died in 1994. The Russell family held a private memorial gathering for Mike and will remember him with love. Please share condolences at fosterfuneralhomes.com. Memorials may be made to Mercy Health at Home, 901 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville, WI 53548.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.