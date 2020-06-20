Russell, Michael F.

The son of Dr. William T. Russell and Alice Corcoran Russell of Sun Prairie, Wis., Mike was born Oct. 13, 1946, in Madison and was the oldest of 11 children. He graduated from Edgewood High School in 1964 and from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, in 1970. He worked at the Plaza Tavern and for Wisconsin Distributors before joining the U.S. Postal Service, where he served as steward and then president of the Madison letter carriers' union. He later became a national grievance advocate for union members. After retiring, he lived in Mazatlan, Mexico, for six years before moving to Janesville in 2015.