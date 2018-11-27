MADISON—Lois Joan Russell, a longtime resident of the Madison area, age 88, died Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born Aug. 12, 1930, in Beloit, the daughter of Otis and Josephine Gunnelson. She married Robert Lumen Russell on Sept. 8, 1956. Bob and Joan were married 55 years, until his death in 2011.
Joan graduated from Beloit Memorial High School as a straight-A student. She then began nurse’s training in Long Beach, Calif., and completed her training at Madison General Hospital in 1951. She worked for the Quisling Clinic and later for Madison Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons. She was also a member of the Beta Zeta society.
Joan enjoyed swimming, skiing, fishing, cooking, gardening, macramé, art, furniture refinishing, cute rag top convertibles, and spending time with her family. She was selfless and kind.
Joan is survived by her children, Andrew (Sarah) Russell, and Peggy Bloomer; a brother, Wayne Gunnelson; and granddaughters, Ashley and Amber Bloomer, and Melody Russell.
A memorial service will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the HospiceCare Foundation, Inc., 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711. Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
