MIDDLETON - No matter how old your Mom is when she dies, it feels like you're just 10 and she's 35. She is our last parent. She was our Mom, we loved her and our hearts are split open. Lois Catherine (Von Holtum) Russell died on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at the age of 90, due to respiratory failure compounded by dementia. Lois was born on June 9, 1928. She was a beautiful woman full of life, sass, and vigor. She was most certainly quite a catch as a young woman and our Dad knew that.
Lois walked a treadmill daily and created a beautiful home and flower gardens until she moved into her independent living apartment. She loved gardening, caring for an amazing array of orchids, playing bridge, growing up on the family farm in Lismore, Minn., her brothers and sisters, her Mom and Dad, and all the stories that the Von Holtum kids were part of, growing up wild and free in a small Southwestern Minnesota farming town. She was especially proud of her Mom and Dad, and who they were as human beings, and her four children, Ann, Lynn, Leah and John, whom she adored.
Lois was married to Roger A. Russell, who predeceased her in November 1989, and she will be so very happy to be in his presence and with her parents and brothers, and the baby she lost so many years ago, again, in Heaven.
Lois was an avid gardener with an amazing green thumb, an amazing cook and baker (no one to this day can make bread as good as hers), a talented crafts person who created so many absolutely beautiful things with sewing, knitting, crocheting, cross stitch and embroidery. We loved our handmade plaid wool skirts and Barbie clothes and anything else she would make for us.
She got her driver's license later in life and was a terrible driver, but she had beautiful turquoise and pink Oldsmobiles, her two favorite colors. She worked with our Dad at WTSO and WZEE Radio stations for a very long time and they made a great and successful team. Lois worked full time, was very organized, managed the household, took care of the money, raised four children, dealt with our collective love of all furry creatures, boosted our egos, told us all the good things about us, and overall did her best to be the best Mom she could be, and she was. Some of the best things she proudly gave her kids were good educations, love of nature, the ability to think for ourselves, and independence. One couldn't ask for a more fulfilling life.
Lois is survived by her children, Ann Moon, and Ann's children, Meredith, Jordan, and Travis (Emily); Lynn Holley (Bill) and all of their pets; Leah Kurtz (Wendell) and their children, Austin (Alicia), Preston (Jill) and their child, Elodie, and Lawson (Wendy); John (Kathi) and their children, Nicole and Michelle; her sisters, Jean O'Brien (Mike) and Eileen Von Holtum (Joyce); and many, many nieces and nephews scattered around the globe.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, with Father Bart Timmerman presiding. Entombment will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass on Wednesday.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, Agrace HospiceCare, or Catholic Charities Madison for their Adult Day Center or Companion Care.
So many thanks to the amazing staff at All Saints who cared for our Mom for several years, especially Cayla, who as a compassionate nurse and caregiver and a true friend to Lois, did so much for our Mom. We love you so much for everything you've done. Thank you also to Agrace HospiceCare and the pastors, Erik and Father Bart from St. Thomas Aquinas for your help and support.
