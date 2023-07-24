Russell Krakow

FALL RIVER - Russell Krakow, age 89, passed away peacefully from a short bout of lung cancer, while surrounded by his loving family at his home on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, with visitation beginning at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Fall River, followed by coffee and bars in the church Fellowship Hall.

We encourage you to share your online condolences with Russ's family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.