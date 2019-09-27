VERONA—Kathleen Marie (Imhoff) Russell, age 77, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. She was born in Madison, Wis. on Dec. 26, 1941, to Clarence “Doc” and Elizabeth (Hauser) Imhoff. Kathy enjoyed playing cards, traveling, gambling, garage sales and reading mystery novels. She loved spending time with family and friends.
To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
220 Enterprise Drive
608-845-6625
To plant a tree in memory of Kathleen Russell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.