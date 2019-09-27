VERONA—Kathleen Marie (Imhoff) Russell, age 77, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. She was born in Madison, Wis. on Dec. 26, 1941, to Clarence “Doc” and Elizabeth (Hauser) Imhoff. Kathy enjoyed playing cards, traveling, gambling, garage sales and reading mystery novels. She loved spending time with family and friends.

