Russell, Jeffrey D.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA - Jeffrey D. Russell, age 72, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, formerly of Monona, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born June 22, 1947, to Donald and Lucile (Fowler) Russell in Glenwood, Minn.

Jeff grew up in Monona and graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1965. He then went on to the University of Wisconsin where he majored in Electrical Engineering. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in 1970, his Master’s Degree in 1971 and his PhD in 1973. While at UW, Jeff was inducted into the honorary engineering and research societies of Eta Kappa Nu, Tau Beta Pi and Sigma Xi.

Jeff spent most of his working life in Cedar Rapids as an electrical engineer for the Collins Radio Division of Rockwell International. Within five years of being hired, he rose from a Technical Staff Member 3 to a Technical Staff Member 8 --- the highest existing engineering position and one that is rarely awarded.

During his time at Rockwell-Collins, Jeff was the inventor or co-inventor of 13 patents, mostly having to do with microprocessors. In 1977, his company was in competition with Magnavox and Texas Instruments for a federal government contract involving the first successful GPS receiver. Rockwell-Collins won this contract and Jeff developed the computer subsystem for it.