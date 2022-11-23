Dec. 5, 1930—Nov. 19, 2022

SUMPTER TWNSHP./PRAIRIE DU SAC—Russell James Moely Jr., age 91, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Our House in Baraboo.

He was born December 5, 1930, to the late Russell and Ella (Wintermantel) Moely Sr. He attended Prairie du Sac High School; graduating in 1949. Following high school Russ served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. He was united in marriage to Virginia H. Kramer on November 2, 1974, at Concordia United Methodist Church in Prairie du Sac; they recently celebrated 48 years together.

Russ spent his whole life on the family farm in the Sumpter Township near the Badger Ordinance Plant with the exception of his service in the Army and the last three weeks of his life. Russ enjoyed bowling league at Sauk Lanes and couple’s league with Virginia.

Russ is survived by his wife, Virginia; cousins, and friends and his special cat, Buffy.

A funeral service for Russ will be held on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment with Military Flag Presentation will be held in the Prairie du Sac Cemetery.

Russ’s wife, Virginia, would like to express her sincerest thanks to Brightstar at Home and Moments Hospice for their help and care of Russ.

