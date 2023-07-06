Russell James LaMarche

Dec. 4, 1946 - June 24, 2023

Russell James LaMarche, age 76, left us for eternal peace on June 24, 2023. He passed away from respiratory failure due to a staph infection and sepsis at the VA hospital in Madison, WI. He was born December 4, 1946, in Mauston, Wi to Robert and Kathleen (Posie) LaMarche.

Russ is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Howland) of 57 yrs.; his daughter, Cynthia LaMarche; his son, James LaMarche (Teresa Jackson and her children: Victoria Hipolito and Autumn Ewers); and his grandchildren: (Cynthia's) Shane Toycen (Jennifer), Jacob Dushack (Rachel); great-grandchildren: (Shane's) Caden, Ethan, and Cayleigh. He is also survived by his brothers: David (Sally) LaMarche and Michael (Linda) LaMarche; sisters: Laura LaMarche, Therese (Norbert) Schultz; aunts: Annette Kritsellis and Marilyn Kruse; cousins, many nieces and nephews.

Russ attended St. Patrick's Catholic School grades 1–8 and graduated from Mauston High School in 1965. After high school, Russ married his high school sweetheart Bonnie.

Russ was drafted into the military September 1965. Russ was honorably discharged from the Army as an SGT-E5 on March 14, 1968. He proudly served in the 25th Infantry Div. in Vietnam from 1966-67. Throughout his lifetime Russ was dedicated to God, Family and Country.

Russ was very proud of being a Veteran, for he believed and lived his lifetime with his known saying "That he was a Veteran that took an oath to God, Country and to other Veterans that never expires".

His active accomplishments include being past Adams Co. American Legion 1st. Vice Commander, American Legion Ryan Larson Post #65 Town of Rome 1st Vice Commander, Veterans Action Network of Wisconsin, as a Senior Field Representative, Veterans Assistance Foundation- Tomah, WI as a volunteer, Camp Victory, Inc., Willard, WI, current Board of Director's member, Founder and President of the Veteran's Cemetery Project, Inc., of WI, Charter member and Lifetime member of Wisconsin Vietnam Veterans Chapter III and V.

Russ was a proud husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, friend and Veteran. He was loved by so many friends, many of whom he considered family. His sense of humor will be immensely missed. He always had a way of making people laugh (even if it was sometimes inappropriate).

Although a huge hole is left in our hearts by Russ's passing, it can be filled by shared memories of all who knew and love him. Soar high with the eagles Russ!

Please join us for a Celebration of Life, with full Military Honors to be held at the Mauston American Legion Post 81, Mauston, WI on July 15, 2023 starting at 12:00 p.m.

