Russell, James "Jimmy Joe" Joseph

Russell, James "Jimmy Joe" Joseph

{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - James "Jimmy Joe" Joseph Russell, age 57, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. He was born in Madison on June 24, 1962 to James and Kathleen (Imhoff) Russell.

Jimmy Joe enjoyed watching sports; especially hockey which he enjoyed playing in his youth. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends and enjoyed being the life of the party. No matter what he faced he always had a smile on his face and kindness in his heart.

Jimmy Joe is survived by daughter, Shani Russell; brother, Robert Russell; sister, Rene Ask; a niece, nephew, cousins and close friends.

Jimmy Joe was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the current pandemic.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Russell, James "Jimmy Joe" Joseph

James "Jimmy Joe" Joseph Russell

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Verona Chapel

220 Enterprise Drive

608-845-6625

To plant a tree in memory of James Russell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics