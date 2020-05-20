Russell, James "Jimmy Joe" Joseph

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - James "Jimmy Joe" Joseph Russell, age 57, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. He was born in Madison on June 24, 1962 to James and Kathleen (Imhoff) Russell.

Jimmy Joe enjoyed watching sports; especially hockey which he enjoyed playing in his youth. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends and enjoyed being the life of the party. No matter what he faced he always had a smile on his face and kindness in his heart.

Jimmy Joe is survived by daughter, Shani Russell; brother, Robert Russell; sister, Rene Ask; a niece, nephew, cousins and close friends.

Jimmy Joe was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the current pandemic.

