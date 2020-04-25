Russell, Francis "Frankie" Todd

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MONTELLO / WESTFIELD - Francis "Frankie" Todd Russell, age 52 of Montello / Westfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Siesta House in Montello. He was born on Feb. 12, 1968, the fifth child of Hance and Elsa Russell, who were dairy farmers on Russell Flats, Westfield, Wis.

Because he had physical and speech difficulties, he was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy. He delighted in growing up on the farm. Fortunately, when he was ready for school, Special Education had recently been implemented in Wisconsin schools. Frank liked his years at Westfield and Oxford Grade Schools and then in Wild Rose's excellent program. He graduated in 1989. After that he, worked at Marquette Area Opportunities (MAO) and later for Diverse Options in Montello where he thrived.

When Frank was 26, he needed to expand his independence, so he moved into a group home in Montello with an excellent caring staff. He was very well cared for, and had weekends with his parents.

He was preceded in death by his father, Hance Russell; his brother, Mark Russell; Mark's wife, Peggy; and all four of his grandparents.