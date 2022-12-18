Nov. 24, 1934 – Dec. 16, 2022

PRAIRIE DU SAC — Russell Edwin Fenske, of Prairie du Sac, passed away at Agrace on Friday, December 16, 2022, at the age of 88. He was born November 24, 1934, to the late Edwin and Dorothy (Wegner) Fenske. He was married to Norma Jean Fuchs on October 24, 1959.

He worked at Badger Army Ammunition Plant, where he worked as a truck driver and locomotive operator for 33 years. When he retired from Badger, he worked seasonally for Frontier FS as a truck driver.

Survivors include his wife, Norma; his children, Charles (Victoria) Fenske and Dena (Ricky) Ballweg; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers-in-law: Albert and LaVerne Fuchs; many nieces and nephews; and close friends: Kim and Terry Adler, Sally (Mark) Ladsten, Sarah and Lane Albers, all of whom he considered his second family.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Ramona Lipke; sisters-in-law: Lillian Mueller, Priscilla Fuchs, and Lynda Fuchs; brothers-in-law: Raymond Mueller and Robert Lipke; and friend Brent Albers.

In lieu of flowers or plants, donations may be made to the Good Neighbor Clinic of Sauk Prairie or Agrace.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Pines Assisted Living, Sauk Prairie Healthcare, Heartland Country Village, Pastor Leif Kratzke-Nelson, Hooverson Funeral Home and everyone at Agrace for all their support and care.

A private burial will take place at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Leland, WI, with a Celebration of Life event at a later date.

