July 9, 1932—Dec. 30, 2022

SUN PRAIRIE—Russell E. Wendt, age 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living in Sun Prairie.

Russ was born on July 9, 1932, in Madison, son of the late Robert and Emma (Dorman) Wendt. He grew up on the family farm on the outskirts of Sun Prairie and was a 1950 graduate of DeForest High School. Russ served his country in the United States Army for two years during the Korean War. Russ married the former Donna J. Callaway on November 21, 1959 in Windsor. He worked at Rayovac for 41 years until his retirement in 1999.

Russ and Donna enjoyed 41 years of marriage together and were always so proud of their children and grandchildren. Donna preceded Russ in death on July 8, 2000. Russ loved to golf, spend time with friends and family, and cheer on the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers. In 2003, Russ met Eunice Kincaid in Cambridge at a single’s mixer. Russ and Eunice spent 20 loving years together and were always at each other’s side.

Russ is survived by his son, Tom (Debbie) Wendt, Sun Prairie; his daughter, Tamra (Sandy) Bryant, Milton; three grandchildren: David Mulholland (Amanda Pecotte), Sun Prairie, Andrea Wendt (fiance Andy Carstens), Manitowoc, and Megan Wendt, New York City; three great-grandchildren: Emily, Collin, and Lilly; loving companion: Eunice Kincaid, Whitewater; one brother-in-law, Frank Callaway, Madison; and one sister-in-law, Nancy Merkt, Iowa. He is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Russ was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Emma Wendt; his wife, Donna Wendt; his daughter, Terri Wendt; his granddaughter: Kaycee Mulholland; and two brothers: Donald Wendt and Harold Wendt. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Windsor United Church of Christ, 4434 Second Street, Windsor, with Pastor Craig Jan-McMahon officiating. The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 3:00 p.m.—6:00 p.m. at Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus Street, Sun Prairie. Visitation will continue on Friday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Following the service, Russ will be laid to rest at Windsor Congregational Cemetery with military honors.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Eunice Kincaid for being an attentive and loving companion and partner to Russ for the past 20 years. We love you and are forever grateful for you! The family would also like to thank the staff of Brookdale Senior Living and Amy of Bristol Hospice for their compassionate care of Russ.

