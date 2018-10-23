BROOKLYN—Anson Russell, age 70, passed away at home from pulmonary disease on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. He worked for Gardner Baking Company for over 40 years, driving semi for most of that time. He is survived by his wife; his two daughters; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a brother and sister; and other numerous family.
At Anson’s request, no services will be held. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
