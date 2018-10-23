Try 1 month for 99¢

BROOKLYN—Anson Russell, age 70, passed away at home from pulmonary disease on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. He worked for Gardner Baking Company for over 40 years, driving semi for most of that time. He is survived by his wife; his two daughters; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a brother and sister; and other numerous family.

At Anson’s request, no services will be held. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

206 W Prospect St., Stoughton

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

(608) 873-9244

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

206 W Prospect St., Stoughton

(608) 873-9244

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Russell, Anson
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.