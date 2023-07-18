Russel Leik

July 10, 1937 - July 15, 2023

FALL RIVER - Russel Leik, age 86, died on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg, WI. Russ was born on July 10, 1937 to Jerry and Hilda (Pung) Leik in Portland, MI.

Russ's life and career revolved around helping others in countless ways, seen and unseen. As a Social Worker he worked tirelessly with those in the correctional system throughout the State of Wisconsin. His care and concern for others led him to volunteer over the years at numerous organizations, notably at St. Vincent De Paul Society, Hospice Care, Wisconsin Institute for Learning Disabilities/Dyslexia, and his local Catholic church.

Russ loved people and constantly sought to connect with everyone he met with a warm smile, a kind or funny greeting or simple act of kindness. He was devoted to his wife Roxann for 53 years of married life and unwaveringly stood by her side thru her long struggle with dementia. He was devoted and constantly concerned about his family, working tirelessly to provide for any need he could. Above all he was devoted to God and living out His will for his life.

Russ is survived by his children: Elizabeth (William) Freund of Wausau, Cheryl Leik of Mt. Horeb, Wayne Leik of Madison; grandchild, Nicholas (Megan) Freund; great-grandchild, Henry Freund; brothers: Daniel (Sally) Leik of Portland, MI, Bro. James Leik of South Bend, IL; sister-in-law, Imogene Leik of Harbor Springs, MI; many nieces/nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Russ is preceded by his parents; wife, Roxanne in 2019; brother, David; sister, Jeanette Leik; two nephews: Danny David, Dennis Leik; niece, Amy Leik.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM, on Friday, July 21, 2023 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, Columbus. Rev. Grant Thies will officiate. Inurnment will be in Oak Wood Cemetery, Beaver Dam.

