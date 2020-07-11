Russ, Neil Armin

MAZOMANIE — Neil Armin Russ, age 86, having lived a long, full life, crossed over on July 7, 2020. The oldest of four children, he learned to be responsible at an early age. He took loving care of his mother, Florence (nee Bendel), until her passing at age 93. Born in Madison on March 11, 1934, he graduated from East High School, where he played defensive line. He met a lifelong friend, John Cloutier, who played for Central. John described Neil as a "fierce competitor." As a young man, he enlisted in the Navy to see the world, but when it was found out that he was 17, he was promptly unenlisted. He had stamina above the ordinary, completing the American Birkebeiner, a 34 mile cross country ski race, 12 times. He worked as a police officer and detective during his long career. He finished off his working life as a Court Security Officer for the U.S. Marshal Service in the federal courthouse in Madison. Neil always looked like "a million bucks" and naturally commanded respect. But he also was very respectful of others and a true gentleman. He was good with his hands and, with a little help, built his log home for his bride, Sharon (nee Johnson) and a beloved hunting cabin with his son, John. Neil knew his way around the kitchen and was known for his fried chicken. Mornings at the hunting cabin were filled with the aroma of coffee. "Mountain moose nut or steamboat?" he would ask, referring to the coffee. Everyone knew it was the same thing but it always brought on a chuckle. He delighted his daughter, Joette, as a young child with his morning "toni cakes." He was kind and encouraging and supported daughter Martha's love of horses. He was a true nature lover and an avid musky, shed, morel, asparagus and deer hunter. Biking, photography and sharpshooting were also hobbies and skills he had. Neil could often be seen walking along his country road with Sharon and their smiling lab, Rocky, as well as other furry friends over the years. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Sharon; children, Joette Lampe, John (Dorothy, who Neil thought was only "a little bossy"), Martha (Andrew, shooting buddy) Bauer; six grandchildren, Jason, Gavin, Blas (Callie) Lampe, Audra and Mia Bauer, and Jenny (Shawn) Hubert; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sisters-in-law, Marilyn, Joan, and Jean; and many other family members. He was preceded in death by siblings, Bob, Sara and Nancy; and two brothers-in-law, Warren J and Warren K.