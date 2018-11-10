WAUNAKEE—Dennis Alan Ruskin, of Waunakee, passed away on Oct. 26, 2018, surrounded by his family at the age of 71. He was born on June 28, 1947, in Madison and was the son of the late Julius and Shirley (Whaley) Ruskin. Dennis grew up in Madison and was a 1965 graduate of Madison West High School. After high school, he attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and graduated with the class of 1969. He played the trumpet in the UW Marching Band and was a member of Alpha Chi Rho fraternity.
After college, he joined the Wisconsin Air National Guard and served for 25 years before retiring with the rank of Major. He was also a successful businessman who owned and operated Land Service Company. Dennis was an amateur radio operator under the call sign K9BIL for many years. For the past 18 years, he was a dedicated volunteer EMT and proud crew chief for the Waunakee Area EMS. He enjoyed traveling, cheering on the Badgers and spending time with his beloved Boston Terrier, Bogey.
Dennis will be greatly missed by his three sons, Wade (Kari) Anderson, Craig (Tonia) Anderson Ruskin and Curtis (Jennifer) Anderson; as well as his six grandchildren, Chandler, Quindlen, Addison, Claiton, Ashlyn and Aidrik. He will also be fondly remembered by his brother, David (Kristie) Ruskin; and his nephews, Scott and Chad.
A celebration of Dennis’ life will be held on Nov. 14, 2018, at REX’S INNKEEPER in Waunakee. There will be a brief observance starting at 4:30 p.m., followed by fellowship until 8 p.m. Please wear your Badgers gear to honor Dennis and his alma mater.
The family requests memorial donations be made to UW Carbone Cancer Center, 600 Highland Ave., Madison, WI 53792.