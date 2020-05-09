Ruppert, Dennis "Rup"

NECEDAH - Dennis "Rup" L. Ruppert, age 78, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his home after a courageous battle with cancer, he was surrounded by family and close friends. He was born in Dodgeville, Wisconsin on February 26, 1942 to the late Sylvester and Virginia (Bang) Ruppert. Dennis enlisted in the Navy on November 9, 1960 and served as a Boilerman on the U.S.S. Robert E. Lee for 4 years. He concluded his honorable service on November 12, 1964 after leaving the Navy. He went to work at Gisholt Machine for 13 years where he became a licensed electrician. Dennis worked E&S Electric for 10 years in Mt. Horeb, and then went to work for Meriter Hospital as an electrician, and retired as the Engineering Department Supervisor from Meriter Hospital in April of 2002. He also worked for Tri-Lakes Management as a weed harvester for 9 years. Dennis married Geraldine "Gerry" McCluskey on August 3, 1990 in Madison, Wisconsin. Dennis is survived by his wife, Gerry of Necedah; son, G. W. (Lana) Ruppert; three grandchildren: Gregory (Addie), Brittany, and Weston; two great-grandchildren: Haley and Everleigh all of Aberdeen, South Dakota. He also has two stepsons: Travis of Hollandale, Wisconsin and Trent of Fitchburg, Wisconsin; step-grandchildren: Clare of Platteville, Wisconsin; and Grace of Madison, Wisconsin; Devin from Oshkosh, Wisconsin; Olvia and Collin from Fitchburg, Wisconsin; brothers: Gary (Diane) Ruppert of Verona, Wisconsin; John (Kerry) Ruppert of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and sister, Pamela Alter of Georgia. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Dennis greatest enjoyment was riding his Victory motorcycle, he took yearly trips on his motorcycle with his brother, Gary, and nephew, Tim and a few other friends - it was always a great 3000-mile trip. He enjoyed working on his trucks, fixing them up, also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and boating in his earlier years. Dennis was a truly knowledgeable person and could make almost anything work. The family would like to thank the Tomah Hospice Touch for the excellent care they provided Dennis, and to all the friends who traveled to spend quality time with Dennis - this meant a lot to him. A celebration of life honoring Dennis will be held at a later date.