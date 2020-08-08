Ruppert, Dennis L.

NECEDAH — Dennis "Rup" L. Ruppert passed away May 7, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. A short service will be held at 1:30 p.m., luncheon to follow. This is being held at the V.F.W., 106 Plum Street, Necedah, Wisconsin. Family and friends are welcomed to join in the celebration.
A private graveside service will be on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at the St. Joseph's Cemetery in Dodgeville, Wis.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.