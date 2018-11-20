DEFOREST—DoLoros J. “Dodie” Rupp, age 90, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, at her home. She was born on June 30, 1928, in Whitewater, the daughter of Clement and Ethel (Billett) Gefke. She grew up on the family farm in DeForest and attended the Ella Wheeler Wilcox country school. She was united in marriage to Harold W. Rupp on June 29, 1947, in Arlington. Together they raised their family and ran the family dairy farm, where they still live. Dodie’s lifelong passion was raising national champion Shetland ponies and Buckskin quarter horses. She also enjoyed the Australian Shepherd dogs that helped work the cattle on the farm. Once she was blessed with her grandsons, her new passion was spoiling them. She was a loving and devoted grandmother whose grandsons brought her great joy and happiness.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Harold; her son, Ron (Juli) Rupp; and grandsons, Ryan and Aaron Rupp. She was preceded in death by her parents; twin grandsons, Erik and Jacob; and sister-in-law, Eleanor Swensen.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest, with the Rev. Michele Hopp officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.
A special thank you to Judy, Janet, Bonnie, Mary, Vicki and many other friends for the love and care they gave Dodie and our family. Special thanks also to the staff at Agrace HospiceCare, Lodi Good Samaritan Home and DeForest EMS.
Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare Inc., Arlington United Methodist Church or Lodi Good Samaritan Home.
To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
6924 Lake Road
(608) 846-4250