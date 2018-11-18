DEFOREST - DoLoros "Dodie" Rupp, age 90, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, at her home. Arrangements are pending.
Passed of the Past
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
George Bunn, an American nuclear arms expert and negotiator, who served as a UW Law School dean in the 1970s, died in Palo Alto, Calif., on Sunday of spinal cancer. He was 87.
