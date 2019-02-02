MADISON - Jonathon Scott Anderson "Jon" Ruoho, 46 years old, of Madison, passed away quietly with his family at his side on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, at UW Hospital, Madison. He was born on April 2, 1972, at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, Calif., son of Denise and Arnold Ruoho. Jon was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, he moved with his family to Madison in 1974.
During Jon's early years he attended Kiddie Kamp, a preschool for children with disabilities. When Kiddie Kamp closed, Jon, 4 years old, entered the Madison School Early Childhood Program. He later attended educational and vocational training for the disabled at Jefferson Middle School and Memorial High School as part of a Special Education Program. Jon graduated at the age of 21.
In 1991, he became one of the first employees of Advanced Employment Inc. in Madison. He worked for more than 20 years as a part time paper shredder at BMO Harris Bank, and for a limited time with Home Health United. Jon was often praised for his hard work and he received great personal satisfaction from his jobs. He was kind and compassionate with an outstanding sense of humor. We will miss his sparkling and mischievous eyes.
Jon enjoyed his summer visits to Polly Lake in Northern Ontario, especially listening to loon calls. He loved all types of bird calls, dogs, country western singers, the sounds of airplanes and summer thunderstorms. He had the joy of riding on airplanes, buses, trains, trolleys, cars, trucks, boats and even on a hot-air balloon and a zamboni. Jon made many friends with parents, players, and others involved in Madison area ice hockey programs.
Jon is survived by his mother, Denise; his father, Arnold; his older brothers, David and Daniel; his sister-in-law, Elise; his nieces, Hanna, Emily, and Ryan; and nephews, Taylor and Max.
A gathering celebrating Jon’s life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison.
Jon was an avid viewer of Wisconsin Public Television educational programming that celebrated the genius of Fred Rogers and Jim Henson. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Wisconsin Public Television in memory of Jonathon Ruoho to provide our state with free access to programs that educate, inform and entertain. To send your gift, Wisconsin Public Television, P.O. Box 792, Madison, WI 53707-7929 or WPT.org/donate. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.