DEFOREST - Beverly J. Runstrom, age 87, of DeForest, passed away on Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. Funeral Services will be held at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 220 South Main St., DeForest, at 12 noon, on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, with the Rev. Sue Beadle presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, and also at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
