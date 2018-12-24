MADISON / DEFOREST—Beverly J. Runstrom, age 87, passed away on Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on April 24, 1931, in Madison, the daughter of George and Evelyn (Adams) Niehus. Beverly graduated from Madison West High School, Class of 1949. On Feb. 18, 1950, she was united in marriage to Roy E. Runstrom.
Bev worked for the Madison Area School District for many years and then worked for the Madison School and Community Recreational Program until her retirement. Following retirement, Bev and Roy moved to DeForest, where they became active within the community. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, where she enjoyed singing with the choir for many years. Beverly enjoyed crocheting, knitting and sewing, and was very talented, creating many crafts that are still treasures today.
Beverly is survived by her children, David (Julie Ottum) Runstrom and Jon (Janet) Runstrom; grandchildren, Adam Runstrom, Cory Runstrom, Claire (Brian) Johnson and Trisha (Joshua) Beer; great-grandchildren, Mulugeta, Aaliyah, Aria and Kedzie Johnson, and Noah Beer; brother, Robert (Gerda) Niehus; her beloved canine companion, Emma; and many other loving family members. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy; and son, Richard Runstrom.
Funeral Services will be held at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 220 S. Main St., DeForest, at 12 noon on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, with the Rev. Sue Beadle presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, and also at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church or Agrace HospiceCare.
