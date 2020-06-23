Runkel, Robert "Bob"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

STOUGHTON — Robert "Bob" Runkel, age 61 of Stoughton, Wis., passed away unexpectedly in his home on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Bob was born on April 19, 1959, in Madison, the son of Dudley and Mary (Lukes) Runkel. Bob graduated from Madison La Follette high school in 1977. After graduation Bob began his life long career at the Madison Water Utility, where he worked until his retirement in 2015.

Bob met his loving wife, Colleen, after high school where they began dating and were married on Aug. 10, 1985. Bob and Colleen were nearly inseparable, doing almost everything together. Bob was a very proud father to his daughter, Lisa, and even prouder "Papa Bob" to his two grandsons. Bob loved spending time with his family, going on many camping trips, vacations and day trips to various parks, campgrounds, and Stock Car racing attending many of the south-central Wisconsin short tracks.

Bob had a love for cars and motorcycles. He could fix almost anything with wheels or an engine. He enjoyed working on cars and tinkering with different projects. Bob got his first Harley Davidson motorcycle in 1985 and spent many years riding his bikes. After Bob retired he purchased his Roush Mustang convertible and enjoyed going on rides with Colleen.