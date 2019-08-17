MONONA—Marjorie M. “Marge” Rundle, age 86, of Monona, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. She was born on May 4, 1933, in Dodgeville, the daughter of Bernard and Bernadette (McCarthy) Conley. Marjorie graduated from Dodgeville High School. She continued her studies at Edgewood College. Marge then married her former classmate, Richard Rundle on Aug. 4, 1955, in their hometown of Dodgeville.
Marge had the gift of making everyone feel at ease, a trait that helped her succeed in sales during her career with Pranges, Yonkers and finally Boston Store. She worked for over 30 years and was one of the top salespeople every year.
Marge was always supporting Dick throughout his football coaching career at Monona Grove High School and was a secretary of the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association. Together they were honored by the association by annually awarding the “Dick & Marge Rundle- Excellence in Coaching Award” in their names. A picture of them both, hangs in Lambeau Field, commemorating this award.
Marge will be remembered for her keen sense of humor and kindness to all.
She is survived by three daughters, Anne Christensen, Lori Thompson and Jan Binder; son, Mark (Laurie) Rundle; six grandchildren, Mary Binder, Nick Christensen, Kate Binder, Kali (Lucas) Miller, Angela Thompson and Rachael Thompson; two great-grandchildren, Oakley and Emmett; sisters, Mary McGinnity and Jean Stephens; brother, Bill (Elizabeth) Conley; and sister-in-law, Genevieve Conley. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Rundle; brothers, Denny (Mary) Conley and Pat Conley; and brothers-in-law, Paul McGinnity and Guy Stephens.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday., Aug. 20, 2019, with Fr. Chad Droessler presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. A private family entombment will be at Roselawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
