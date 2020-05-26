Rundle, Joan Elizabeth

SUN PRAIRIE / CROSS PLAINS—Joan Elizabeth Rundle, age 86, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Hyland Park. She was born on May 29, 1933, in Menomonee Falls, Wis., the daughter of Joseph and Dora (Esser) Schmidt. Joan worked as a nursing assistant for UW Hospital for 40 years and was proud of the work she did. She married Ronald Rundle in Menomonee Falls on April 19, 1952, and the two shared 50 years of marriage together.