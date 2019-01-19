MADISON - Ruth Ruid of Madison, passed away Jan. 8, 2019, at the age of 94.
Ruth worked as a welder during World War II, and later had a 23-year career with The State of Wisconsin, Department of Industry, Labor and Human Relations.
She was an accomplished seamstress, enjoyed gardening, playing euchre with her grandchildren and holiday celebrations. She was known for her homemade pickles, beautiful Christmas cookies and strawberry shortcake.
Ruth and Dean loved attending their granddaughters' games and events, bike rides with Lyle Voss and countless trips to Lake Kegonsa and Blue Mounds State Parks. They were both avid Packers, Brewers, Bucks and Badgers fans. Ruth was loved by many because of her sweet personality and generosity. She was always helping and comforting others.
She is survived by her son, Allen Ruid; daughter-in-law, Barbara Voss-Ruid; granddaughters, Tessa and Madeline Ruid; and her brother, Floyd Davis. She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Emma Davis; and her husband of 70 years, Dean Ruid.
A memorial service to celebrate the lives of Ruth and Dean will be announced at a later date.
Thank you to Nazareth Health and Rehabilitation Center and Heartland Hospice for taking care of her in the final years of her life. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.