RIO—David Leonard Ruhnke, age 52, of Rio, passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on Dec. 13, 1966, in Chicago, Ill., the son of David and Goldie (Green) Ruhnke. David was a graduate of Lodi High School and employed with Volrath Company as a lead worker. He was an avid outdoorsman with a variety of interests including hunting, fishing, throwing horseshoes, his pontoon boat, camping at Silver Springs Campground and enjoying his “Bud Lite and Bloody Mary’s”. In addition to his wife Patsy, David is survived by his children, Lisa and Ryan Ruhnke; his dad, David (Joanne); two sisters, Judy (William Pfeil) Ruhnke-Pfeil and Cheryl (Kevin) Keuler; two brothers, Craig Friberg and Scott (Jennifer) Friberg; seven special nieces and nephews; and other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by mother, Goldie Ruhnke; and his brother, Gene C. Ruhnke. A celebration of Dave’s life will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Lodi
Funeral & Cremation Care
157 South Main Street
(608) 592-3201
To plant a tree in memory of David Ruhnke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.