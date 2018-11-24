REEDSBURG—Lester C. “Sam” Ruhland, age 70 of Reedsburg, and formerly of Plain, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at UW Hospital in Madison. He was born on June 20, 1948, in Plain, the son of Clarence and Almira (Luther) Ruhland. Following his high school graduation Sam worked for Fred Bindl Gravel Company, Oscar Mayer, Kraemer Brothers, Suemnicht Cheese Factory, was a welder helping to build Devil’s Head Ski Hill, and had numerous other short-term jobs.
Sam battled most of his life with schizophrenia having many successes and failures. He lived well the last 12 years at Country Casa Group Home in Reedsburg, with the excellent care of Carol Moe-Kiefer, Patti and Suzanne.
Survivors include three siblings, Carol Jean Dwyer of Madison, Imelda (Bill) Cotter of Arlington, Texas, Earl “Cubby” (Mary Jane) Ruhland of Janesville; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Almira Ruhland, five brothers, Evan, Glen, Roger, Ralph and Lloyd Ruhland; and a sister, Alice Caldwell.
A Mass in Memory of Lester “Sam” will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at 11:30 a.m., at ST. LUKE’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Plain. Father John Silva will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.