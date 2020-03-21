Ruhland, Dale R.

PRAIRIE DU SAC - Dale R. Ruhland, age 75, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020. He was born on May 20, 1944, in Waukesha, Wis. to the late Dale V. Ruhland and Florence D. (Foat) (Ruhland) Normandeau. He was united in marriage to his “bride” Diane C. Diske.

Dale worked at UW Baraboo and for Dr. Diana Kruse until his retirement in 2010. He enjoyed socializing in his community, concerts, and traveling to flowers shows.

Dale is survived by his loving wife, Diane; son, Rodney Ruhland; three daughters, Rhonda (David) Rodenschmit, Rene (Kelli) Ruhland and Rachel Ruhland; along with three grandchildren, Wyatt, Zoe and Riley. He was preceded in death by his son, Rocky Ruhland.

The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Haven Hills Assisted Living in Lodi, Agrace Hospice Care, and Stoughton Hospital for their kind and compassionate care.

A memorial service will be held at a later date so that all who knew and loved Dale can celebrate his life. Online condolences at hooversonfuneralhomes.com

To plant a tree in memory of Dale Ruhland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.