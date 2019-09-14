SPRING GREEN - Charles A. Ruhland, age 89, of Spring Green, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at his residence. He was born on Dec. 19, 1929, in Plain, Wis., the son of John C. and Elizabeth (Hartl) Ruhland. He was married on Nov. 28, 1950, to the former Rosalia “Sally” Hellenbrand. Charlie was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church and the Plain American Legion Post #398. He served in the Korean War and one of his greatest experiences was going on The Badger Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in 2017. He worked for Edward Kraemer & Sons, retiring in 1993. He started his second career as a bus driver for the Sauk Prairie School District retiring in 2014. Survivors include his wife, Sally Ruhland; two sons, Steve (Holly) Ruhland, Duane (Julie) Ruhland; five daughters, Diane (Greg) Brent, Rhonna (Larry) Hetzel, Sandy (Dave) Ruhland, Laurie (Bob) Haas, Cheri (Bill) Carpenter; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Ralph (Pat) Ruhland; a sister, Lorraine Runyan; three sisters-in-law, Rita Heimbecker, Mary Seiler, Rosie Hellenbrand; three brothers-in-law, Vince (Betty) Hellenbrand, Pat Wagner, Sam Taylor, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Sylvester, John, Alfred, Ray, Francis; four sisters, Amelia, Bernadine, Elizabeth, Rose, other relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Plain, Wis. Fr. John Silva will officiate with burial in the church cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Plain American Legion Post #398. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Plain from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. and again on Thursday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Badger Honor Flight or Dementia Awareness. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The RICHARDSON-STAFFORD FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with the arrangements.
