JEFFERSON - Timothy I Rueth, age 58, died Monday, May 13, 2019, at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara as a result of injuries suffered in a fall at his home in Ojai, CA. He was born June 20, 1960 in Jefferson, the son of Cyril and Adeline Rueth. Tim attended St. Lawrence and St. John’s grade-schools and was a 1978 graduate from Jefferson High School. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1983 followed by a Master’s Degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering in 1984. He continued his association with the UW as a member of the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation.
Tim was a resident of southern California for thirty years and recently moved to Ojai with his wife Ellen P Rueth. Early in his career, Tim was employed by companies such as Hewlett Packard and also, Qualcomm where he was one of the original designers of the world’s first CDMA chipset. Tim was awarded 3 patents during his employment: 1993, 1996, and 1997. He was a private investor/advisor/consultant to high-tech start-up companies, entrepreneurs and universities, with expertise in technology commercialization, general start-up coaching, and investment. He enjoyed his family, running marathons, and becoming an Ojai backyard citrus grower.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents Robert and Anna Rueth (Helenville). He is survived by his wife Ellen Perrett Rueth, his two sons Christopher and Jeremy, three stepchildren, Michael, Rachel, and Megan Wayne, and by four brothers, Dan and wife Wendy, Joe and wife Barb, Jim, and Mike Rueth and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Tim will also be dearly missed by special friends Russ and Rita Vogel.
A service to celebrate the Life of Tim Rueth was held at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Ojai on Monday, May 20, 2019.