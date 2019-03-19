MADISON - Patricia Jean "Pat" (Kloepping) Ruegsegger, devoted wife, loving mother, proud grandmother and dear friend, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 15, 2019, surrounded by family in Phoenix, Ariz. Pat was born on Feb. 9, 1940, in Freeport, Ill. to John and Evelyn (Reck) Kloepping. She was the oldest of four children who grew up in Orangeville, Ill. Pat graduated from Orangeville High School in 1958.
After high school she moved to Freeport, Ill. where she received her beautician license and worked as a stylist. Pat later worked at CUNA Mutual Insurance for many years and after retiring, volunteered her time with numerous charities. She was generous with her time and always ready to lend a helping hand to someone in need.
On Aug. 22, 1964, she married Frederick (Fritz) Ruegsegger in Monroe, and they moved to Verona where they raised their family. After their children were grown, they moved to Middleton.
Later in life, Pat and Fritz began spending winters in Arizona, splitting their time between Middleton and Scottsdale. While in Arizona, she enjoyed spending time with her friends playing mahjong and bunco, taking an occasional cooking class and devoting time to her favorite hobby - quilting. She inherited a love of quilting from her Grandma Kloepping and was especially fascinated by the intricacies and creativity involved. She formed many friendships over her love of quilting and became an outstanding and admired pieceworker herself. This hobby became a passion in her life, and Pat showered her friends and family with an amazing array of quilts. These gifts were made with love and always a treasured possession for whomever received them.
Family was very important to Pat and Fritz, and she especially looked forward to spending the holidays with everyone, when her children and beloved grandchildren would all be together. The grandchildren have fond memories of grandma, making homemade lemonade from the lemons grown in their backyard and playing cards and board games.
She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Fritz; son, Mark Ruegsegger (Kathi) of Kansas City; son, Kurt Ruegsegger (Yana) of Denver, Colo.; daughter, Sheri Ruegsegger of Denver, Colo.; grandchildren, Matt, Ryan, Nicholas and Sasha Ruegsegger; sisters, Joanne (Nate) Hare and Carol (Dave) Kuebli; brother, Fritz (Ann) Kloepping; sister-in-law, Carole (Larry) Skivers; and numerous aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many adored friends in both Wisconsin and Arizona.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave, Middleton, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019, and again at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gilda's Club of Madison, Wis. or to the Middleton Outreach Ministry. Online condolences may be left at www.gundersonfh.com.