NEW GLARUS - Irma J. Ruegsegger, age 95, died on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at the New Glarus Home. She was born Aug. 16, 1924, the daughter of Jacob and Ida (Durst) Amacher. She attended the Plainview School. Irma married Albert G. Ruegsegger on Feb. 24, 1943. They were dairy farmers in the Blanchardville area until 1977 when they moved to New Glarus. Together they brought up eight children. She enjoyed being a farmer’s wife, gardening, mending, spending time with her family, playing cards, reading, and baby sitting for family and friends as long as she was able.
Irma is survived by her children, Roy (Carolyn), Evelyn (Martin) Palus, Steve (Irene), Mark (Jeanne), Randy, Ken, and Bruce (Jo); daughter-in-law, Marleen; twenty-two grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, John (Kay) Amacher; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert in 1987; sisters, Goldie Nussbaum, Tilma Eggiman, and Tilda Amacher; brothers, Sindolf and Arnold; grandchildren, Tracy, Weston, Samuel, Tammy, and Elaine Ruegsegger; daughter-in-law, Sheryl Ruegsegger; and her son, Joe who passed hours after his mother.
A memorial service to remember Irma and Joe will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the New Glarus Home Chapel, 600 Second Ave., New Glarus, Wis. (access via the Elm Dr. entrance), with Pastor James Palus officiating. Inurnment will be in the Old York Cemetery, rural Blanchardville.
A gathering of relatives and friends to celebrate Irma’s and Joe’s life will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at the Zentner-Beal Funeral Home, 29 Sixth Ave., New Glarus, Wis.
The family would like to thank the staffs of the Glarner Lodge, New Glarus Home, and SSM Hospice for their tender care during Irma’s time there.
