CAMBRIDGE - Mary Jane Rue, 80, of Cambridge, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis. Mary was born on Sept. 20, 1938, in Fort Atkinson to Berge and Ella (Nottestad) Televick. Mary married Richard Rue and together they had five sons.
For many years, Mary was a waitress at Judd's Supper Club and later at Cardinal Ridge. She enjoyed puzzles and was a member at Grace Lutheran Church.
Mary is survived by her sons, Randy Rue, Dwayne Rue and David (Kristen) Rue; grandchildren, Mandy, Jackson, Josephine and Patrick; three great-grandchildren, Camden, Cole and Theodore; and sisters, Bernice and Susan. Mary is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; sons, Dennis and Robert; and siblings, Emma, Mildred, Raynard, and Knute.
Services in Mary's name will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH. Visitation will take place at the church from 12 noon until the time of services. A burial will take place at West Koshkonong Cemetery following services.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Agrace HospiceCare for taking such good care of their mom. Also special thanks to Mike and Jenni Quam for taking care of Mary. Donations in Mary's name can be made to the American Alzheimer's Association and Agrace HospiceCare.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.