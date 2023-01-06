 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rudolph J. "Rudy" Feiner

PLAIN — Rudolph J. “Rudy” Feiner, age 84, of Plain, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Plain. Fr. Garrett Kau will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 9, 2023, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church from 4 to 7 p.m. and again on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass.

The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.

