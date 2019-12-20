Ruder, Lorraine L.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a,.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at St. John's Catholic Church, Marshfield, where the visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Rev. James Weighner will officiate. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery and grandchildren will serve as pallbearers and honorary pallbearers. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Lorraine was born on July 20, 1927, at home in the Town of Lynn, Clark County, to Paul and Estella (Cresap) Nitschke. She lived there until the death of her father in 1937 when her family moved to the village of Granton. She attended Mayflower school through 8th grade. In 1941 they moved to Marshfield where she attended Purdy Jr. High in 9th grade and Marshfield Senior High School where she graduated in 1945. Lorraine worked at McCain- Johnson store until 1949 when she worked at Furnell & Webb Company in St. Paul, Minn. for a year. She was united in marriage to Oscar R. Ruder on Nov. 11, 1950, in St. Paul, Minn. He died on Sept.27, 1966. In 1968, she began working at Roy's Conoco and 600 Radio Cab until her retirement. She was a long-time member of St. John's Catholic Church, the P.C.C.W and volunteered at St. Joseph's Hospital Gift Shop for 17 years. Lorraine was a caring mother, enjoyed her many long-time friends, and was a die-hard Packer fan.