BARABOO—Selma Lorraine (Emery) Ruda, 95, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Wis.
Selma was born July 25, 1924, in Sauk County, Wis., the daughter of George and Martha (Schrofer) Emery. She married Walter M. Ruda on Sept. 4, 1942, at Christ Lutheran Church, Greenfield Township. They farmed together many years in the township of Merrimac and celebrated 51 years of marriage.
Selma was a Member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo and an active Homemakers Club member for over 58 years. For many years, she served as a 4-H Project Leader for Sewing and Food projects. She enjoyed gardening and was known for growing beautiful flowers. She and her husband sold produce and honey produced on their farm, and Selma enjoyed meeting and talking with their customers. She loved to fish and to bowl and won awards with her teammates at bowling tournaments. She was an avid fan of the Packers, the Badgers’ football and basketball teams, and High School basketball tournaments. She will be very much missed by her family and friends.
Selma is survived by her children, Patricia Bullard of Reedsburg, Janet (Henry) Schlieckau of Reedsburg, Kenneth (Patricia) Ruda of LaCrosse, five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and by several extended family members, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Ruda in 1994; her parents, George and Martha Emery; sisters, Evelyn (Emery) Millard and Louella Emery; and brothers, David Emery, Alvin “Pete” Emery, Lester Emery, Gerald “Jake” Emery, Russell “Butch” Emery and Arnold Emery.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 624 East St., Baraboo, Wis., with Reverend Tim Kuske officiating. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church on Wednesday.
Those who wish to remember Selma with a memorial may consider a gift to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Baraboo.
Selma’s family wishes to express gratitude and thanks to her physician, Dr. Elizabeth Lownik and the staff of St. Clare Hospital and SSM Hospice for the care and concern provided to Selma.
Redlin Funeral Home, Baraboo, Wis. is assisting the family with arrangements.
