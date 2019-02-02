MADISON - Jeanette Stella Rucinski (Grydyk) joined her daughter, husband, parents, siblings and other loved ones in heaven on Jan. 24, 2019. Born Nov. 14, 1925, in Chicago to Polish immigrant parents Joseph and Catherine Grydyk, she attended Polish Catholic schools prior to obtaining her laboratory technician degree. Soon after meeting her future husband, Paul Rucinski, also born to Polish immigrant parents, they witnessed a brilliant meteor shower in the usually city light-blunted Chicago sky. This light guided them to marry and move to a small, northern Wisconsin village where stars shone nightly; there they raised their four children, Paula, Wanda (Ray Rawlins, both deceased), Charles, and Camilla (Chuck Taylor) in an atmosphere filled with nature.
Jeanette cherished the simple joys of the aroma of blooming lilacs and peonies, laughter, live theater and all kinds of music. She illuminated others by her truly genuine spirit infused by feistiness, sense of humor, compassion, tremendous respect for her tradition-bound heritage and religion, and the belief that one's vote in America should never be taken for granted. In fact, she was able to vote in last November's election at age 92.
Above all, she treasured her family and was vigilant in her loyalty and love to her children and grandchildren, Laura Bolejack (Doug), Janine Richard (Tim Cloherty), Adrian Cartas, Veronica Cartas Rucinski, Charlie Taylor; and her great-grandchildren, Charlie Bolejack and Kemet Okara.
Jeanette worked as a lab and X-ray technician in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. After retiring and moving to Madison to be near family, she volunteered at United Cerebral Palsy, where she earned an "Honorary Certificate" for over 12 years of service. She also volunteered at several local churches.
A private family celebration of life will occur in Niagara, Wis., at a later date. Memorials can be made to UCP, 2801 Coho St., Suite 100, Madison, WI 53713 or to St. Maria Goretti Church in Madison.
The family remains in deep gratitude to Dr. Russell Hermus and Jeanette's special friend, Dawn Grelle for their constancy, care and friendship.
"Tejestes nowa gwiazda w niebie"
Translation, You are a new star in heaven.