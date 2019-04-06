Try 3 months for $3

SUN PRAIRIE - Phillip L. Rowin, age 82, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. He was born on April 10, 1936, in Madison, the son of Raymond and Alma (Schroeder) Rowin. Phillip graduated from West High School in 1954.

He worked as an administrator for the University Extension and was a member of the Madison Miniaturists, traveling to many conventions and teaching the art of miniatures. Phillip was creative, artistic and was successful with anything that he did.

Phillip is survived by his brother and lifelong friend, John Baker (David Stadelmayer); sister-in-law, Marilyn Rowin; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Raymond Rowin Jr.; and two sisters, Mary McConnell and Ellanor Larson.

Per Phillip's request, there will be no services.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Madison Opera. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Rowin, Phillip L.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.