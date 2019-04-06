SUN PRAIRIE - Phillip L. Rowin, age 82, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. He was born on April 10, 1936, in Madison, the son of Raymond and Alma (Schroeder) Rowin. Phillip graduated from West High School in 1954.
He worked as an administrator for the University Extension and was a member of the Madison Miniaturists, traveling to many conventions and teaching the art of miniatures. Phillip was creative, artistic and was successful with anything that he did.
Phillip is survived by his brother and lifelong friend, John Baker (David Stadelmayer); sister-in-law, Marilyn Rowin; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Raymond Rowin Jr.; and two sisters, Mary McConnell and Ellanor Larson.
Per Phillip's request, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Madison Opera.