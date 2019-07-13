FREEPORT, ILL—Ms. Rita K. Rowe, age 70, passed away on July 11, 2019 in Freeport, Ill. She was born in Cuba City, Wis. on September 9, 1948. Rita was the first born child and daughter to Donald and Harriet (Paynter) Rowe. Her youth and education were nurtured in the rural area of Gratiot, Wis. Ms. Rowe earned her Bachelor Degree in Education from the University of Wisconsin at Platteville.
She is survived by her brother, Thomas (Leila) Rowe of South Wayne, Wis., sister, Barbara Dersch; nephews and niece, Jon (Lauren) Rowe and Eric Rowe both of Madison, Wis; Kathy Dersch of Madison, Wis.; her best friend forever, Linda (Dan) Truckenmiller-Krum of Freeport, Ill.; their sons; Peter (Sara) of Huxley, Iowa; and Cole of Miami, Fla., to whom Ms. Rowe was a “second mom.” Claiming Ms. Rowe as “second grandma” is seven-month-old, Clare. A few uncles and many cousins will also mourn the passing of Ms. Rowe, as well as numerous friends.
Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Lena United Methodist Church in Lena, Ill.
A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Leamon Funeral Home in Lena, Ill.
A private family burial will take place at Union Grove Cemetery in Darlington, Wis.
A memorial has been established in her memory for the Lena-Winslow Education Foundation or the Blackhawk Excellence in Education Fund.
Condolences may be sent to the family at Leamonfh.com