Rowe, Patsy Ruth (Barnett)

MADISON - Patsy Ruth Rowe (Barnett), 92 of University Hill Farms in Madison passed comfortably into the arms of Jesus on April 27, 2020 at Oakwood Village, Covenant Oaks Memory Care. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, George G. Rowe Md.; and granddaughter, Laina M. Jerdon (Rowe). She is survived by her children, George L., James A. and Jane E. Matthews (Rowe). She has five surviving grandchildren, Krista, Mark, Crystal, Erin and Kaely; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Although "Pat" was a devoted mother, wife and grandmother she also was an avid volunteer and very active in the community. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels, Attic Angels, American Heart Association, Hill Farms Association,Girl Scouts, and the UW Hospital flower shop. Pat was a founding attendee of Covenant Presbyterian Church and helped with Sunday school and various other jobs though out the years.

A memorial service will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church at a later time.

